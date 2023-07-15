Meet spoiler: Poonam nurses Sumeet’s wounds

Zee TV’s show Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions is entertaining audiences with interesting twists and turns. As per the plot, Raj arrives at Shlok’s house with the police and asks Sumeet to return home. However, Sumeet takes a firm decision and mentions that she will stay at Shlok’s house. She asks him for 21 days’ time to prove that she is married to Shlok.

Raj gets emotional as Sumeet refuses to return home and breaks ties with her. On the other hand, Raunak pretends to commit suicide, and his fans pelt Shlok’s house with stones. During this drama, Sumeet gets hurt. However, Sumeet takes a lamp and breaks before the fans and media. Her action leaves everyone stunned.

In the coming episode, Sumeet fights with people who accuse her of betraying Raunak. Soon, she enters the house after a fight. Shlok witnesses Sumeet’s head bleeding and decides to help her. However, Shlok’s mother, Poonam, takes charge and nurses Sumeet’s wounds. The latter feels happy when Poonam does her bandage.

Will Sumeet manage to make a place in Poonam’s heart?

