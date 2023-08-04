ADVERTISEMENT
Meet spoiler: Raj kidnaps Raunak

Raunak gets bailed out, but before he can return home, Raj kidnaps him. Raj and Sumeet take Raunak to the hospital and wait for him to wake up and confess the truth in Zee TV’s show Meet.

Author: Manisha Suthar
04 Aug,2023 10:53:56
Zee TV’s show Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions continues to captivate viewers with its emotional twists and turns. As per the plot, Shagun executes a plan to kill Sumeet by locking the two inside a room and releasing poisonous gas. Sumeet and Priya struggle for their lives. Shlok reaches the hospital on time, saving Priya and Sumeet’s lives. Later, Shagun learns that Priya is alive, so she takes a disguise and kidnaps Priya. However, she is shocked to see Sumeet in the place of Priya in court.

Shagun gets angry after her plan to save Raunak fails. Sumeet takes Priya to Shagun’s house and hides her there. Meanwhile, she fools Shagun and sends her to an isolated location. Sumeet goes to jail and, along with Raj, tries to make Raunak confess the truth. Sumeet and Raj create a panic situation to get the truth out. However, Raunak gets scared and falls unconscious.

In the coming episode, Raunak gets bailed out, but Raj kidnaps him before he can return home. Shagun learns that Priya is hiding in her house and finds her. While Raj and Sumeet take Raunak to the hospital, wait for him to wake up, and confess the truth. Shagun decides to take Priya in front of the judge and save her son from all the allegations.

How will Sumeet make Raunak confess the truth?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

