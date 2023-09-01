Television | Spoilers

Sumeet disguises herself as a gorilla to attack Raunak. During this drama, Raunak reveals that he is just pretending to be mentally ill and is absolutely fine. Sumeet manages to record his confession in Zee TV's long running show Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions.

Zee TV’s show Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions keeps viewers engaged with its gripping storyline and intense character dynamics. According to the storyline, Shagun enters the room and stops Raunak from revealing the truth. She also gets angry at Sumeet (Ashi Singh) for breaking the rules of the game. Soon, Shagun gives a warning to Sumeet and leaves. Raunak witnesses Shlok inside the kitchen and locks the door after leaking the gas. He tries to set him on fire and attempts to kill Shlok. However, Sumeet enters the kitchen and smells the gas leak. Soon, Sumeet saves Shlok’s life by turning off the gas knob.

Raunak (Vikram Bham) fools Sumeet and brings her out of the house to execute his plan against Shlok. Raunak deliberately takes Dadi along with him near the gorilla cage. Shlok learns about the same and soon rushes to help Dadi. He manages to find Dadi and Raunak and stands there to see the gorilla. Soon, Raunak takes advantage of the situation and shoves Shlok (Syed Raza Ahmed) inside the gorilla’s cage.

In the coming episode, Sumeet manages to enter the gorilla’s cage to save Shlok, shocking everyone. She tries to dodge the gorilla with a fire stick. However, he attacks Sumeet too. Later, Sumeet manages to throw sand in the eyes of the gorilla and make him fall. She traps him inside and saves Shlok. Soon, she devises a plan and disguises herself as a gorilla to attack Raunak. During this drama, Raunak reveals that he is just pretending to be mentally ill and is absolutely fine. Sumeet manages to record his confession.

Will Shagun seek revenge from Sumeet after this task is completed?