Meet spoiler: Shagun gets exposed in front of Manmeet

Shagun gets exposed in front of Manmeet in Zee TV’s new show Meet

Zee TV’s new show, Meet, produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. As seen so far, Manmeet gets sad as Meet leaves the house. He goes to the akhada and remembers his special moments with Meet. However, a snake lands near Manmeet’s feet. Meet comes on time and saves Manmeet. However, the snake bites Meet and Manmeet takes her to the hospital. At the hospital, Shagun talks about her fake drama about being blind to get Manmeet’s love. Meet learns about the same and decides to expose her.

Meet decides to attend Manmeet and Shagun’s wedding functions and expose her during those festivities. The family organizes haldi ceremony of Manmeet and Shagun. During the ceremony, Meet makes Shagun hold the haldi bowl. In a separate bowl, Meet places a scorpion. Shagun witnesses it and gets scared. Meet thinks her plan is working, and soon Shagun will get exposed. However, Nitin comes and saves Shagun from being exposed.

In the coming episode, Manmeet and Shagun come to the mandap for their wedding. However, Meet makes everyone smell a poisonous gas which makes all unconscious. Soon, Meet asks Manmeet to believe her and reveals that Shagun is not blind and she is faking it. Manmeet locks Meet in a room and decides to light a fire and die along with Shagun. The latter gets shocked and pushes Manmeet away when she sees fire around her. Manmeet gets shocked as Shagun’s real intention comes to the fore. Sarkar and Yashoda also witness the drama and learn about Shagun’s evil acts.

What will happen next? Will Manmeet and Meet come close?

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.