Meet spoiler: Shagun meets with an accident, goes blind

Shagun meets with an accident, goes blind in Zee TV’s new show Meet

Zee TV’s new show, Meet, produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. As seen so far, Meet tries to bring Shagun’s reality to the family, but Shagun outsmarts her. Later, Manmeet apologizes to Meet and befriends her. Shagun gets angry after seeing them together. Shagun challenges Meet that within seven days, Manmeet will accept her as his wife. Yashoda empowers Meet and asks her to fight for her love.

Later, Manmeet asks Shagun to move on in life. However, she gets shocked and plans a new move to change Manmeet’s decision. Shagun brings her brother home, who decides to find a groom for the former. Shagun mentions that only Manmeet will approve of the guy who will marry her.

In the coming episode, Sandeep comes to Sarkar Mahal to see Shagun. Manmeet likes the guy and decides to get Shagun married to her. The latter gets shocked. However, she continues with her plan. Shagun gets engaged to Sandeep in front of Manmeet, and the latter feels heartbroken. Shagun’s brother decides to take her along, but she runs towards Manmeet and soon encounters an accident. Manmeet takes her to the hospital, wherein the doctor reveals that Shagun has lost her eyesight in the accident.

What will happen next? Will Manmeet bring Shagun back into his life?

