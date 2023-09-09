Television | Spoilers

Shlok locks himself in a room and the entire family along with Sumeet tries to bring him out as they fear he can harm himself in Zee TV's long running show Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions.

Zee TV’s show Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions keeps viewers engaged with its gripping storyline and intense character dynamics. According to the storyline, Shagun (Ashi Singh) and Raunak place Shlok’s father’s photo with a garland in the colony. However, Poonam and Sumeet fear the truth being exposed in front of Shlok (Syed Raza Ahmed). Hence, to protect the truth, Sumeet places Radha and Krishna’s phone frame in front of Shlok’s father’s photo. Shlok fails to learn the truth and yet again Sumeet defeats Shagun in her plan.

Sumeet and Shlok gear up to break the handi on Janmashtami. However, Shlok waits for his father to arrive. But Sumeet makes him understand the situation and the two decide to climb up and break the handi. Shagun plays a smart game and brings the truth of Shlok’s father’s death in front of him. Shlok is shocked to learn the truth and falls down.

In the coming episode, Poonam reveals to the entire family about Anand’s death. Shlok fails to come to the terms that his father is no more. Poonam tries to speak to Shlok but he refuses to do so and runs towards his room. Shlok locks himself in a room and the entire family along with Sumeet tries to bring him out as they fear he can harm himself.

Meet Ep 703 8th September 2023 Written Episode Update

Will Sumeet manage to handle heartbroken Shlok?