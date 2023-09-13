Television | Spoilers

Akki in frustration reveals that he has a bomb tied around his wrist which is planted by Shagun to kill everyone in the family. Sumeet, Shlok, and the entire family are shocked to see a bomb in Zee TV's long running show Meet

Zee TV’s show Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions has seen major drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Raunak misbehaves with Sumeet and the latter screams for help. However, Shlok fails to react. Poonam fails to see Raunak’s cheap behaviour and slaps him. Shagun gets angry and orders her goons to kill Shlok. Sumeet (Ashi Singh) and Poonam beg Shagun to not hurt Shlok. However, Raunak demands Poonam to hold his legs and apologizes.

While Poonam is about to fulfill his wish, Shlok (Syed Raza Ahmed) gets up and breaks the glass box. He comes out and saves his mother from humiliation. Shlok and Sumeet successfully complete the task and get Akki’s address. Sumeet and Shlok bring Akki home but he acts weirdly which puts doubt in Sumeet’s mind. Shagun has tied a bomb around Akki’s wrist and the family is unaware about the same.

In the coming episode, Sumeet questions Akki about his behavior and also asks him about the reason behind hiding his hand. Akki in frustration reveals that he has a bomb tied around his wrist which is planted by Shagun to kill everyone in the family. Sumeet, Shlok, and the entire family are shocked to see a bomb around Akki’s wrist.

Will Sumeet save Akki and the entire family?