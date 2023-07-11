ADVERTISEMENT
Meet spoiler: Shlok’s mother kicks out Sumeet from the house

Poonam sternly orders Sumeet to leave, clarifying that Shlok never married her. Filled with anger, Poonam forcefully throws Sumeet out of the house in Zee TV’s show Meet.

Zee TV’s show Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions continues to captivate viewers with its emotional twists and turns.  As per the plot, Sumeet finds herself at the mandap, ready to marry Raunak, but little does she know that fate has other plans for her. As Sumeet fervently prays for a miracle to stop the wedding, she gets shocked to discover the groom is Shlok instead of Raunak. Shlok’s sacrifice to save her from a life of unhappiness makes her emotional. Soon, Sumeet makes a heartfelt decision to become the best life partner to him.

Sumeet bravely gathers the courage to disclose her marriage to Shlok, causing the family a wave of disbelief and uncertainty. Sumeet reveals to Raj the truth behind her forced marriage to Raunak. Determined to assert her newfound identity and claim her rightful place, Sumeet sets out for Shlok’s house, declaring it her new home. However, Shlok denies the validity of their marriage, leaving Sumeet in a state of emotional turmoil.

In the coming episode, Poonam loses her temper and insults Sumeet, accusing her of being characterless. She sternly orders Sumeet to leave, clarifying that Shlok never married her. Filled with anger, Poonam forcefully throws Sumeet out of the house. However, Sumeet refuses to give up and returns, desperately pleading with Shlok to speak the truth. Unfortunately, Shlok remains silent, leaving Sumeet in a state of despair. Poonam pushes Sumeet out, slamming the door in her face.

Will Sumeet fight for her rights?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

