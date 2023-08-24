ADVERTISEMENT
Meet spoiler: Sumeet and Myra get trapped amidst the fire

The storage area catches fire and Myra starts crying. Sumeet finds Myra and soon takes her in her arms. However, Sumeet and Myra both get trapped amidst the fire in Zee TV's show Meet.

Author: Manisha Suthar
24 Aug,2023 10:55:15
Zee TV’s show Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions has seen major drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Shagun takes Sumeet to a red light area and a few men start teasing her. Sumeet gets worried. Amidst this, she witnesses a girl being in danger and rushes to save her. Soon, the girl supports Sumeet and stands against the men. Soon, along with the girls and women, Sumeet starts beating the men and saves herself. Shagun (Amrapali Gupta) gets angry with Sumeet. As the third task, Shagun asks Sumeet to take care of Raunak for a week.

Sumeet’s eyes light up as she spots Shlok, her beloved. She expresses gratitude for his unwavering love, embracing him tightly in a heartfelt hug. The connection between Shlok (Syed Raza Ahmed) and Sumeet (Ashi Singh) blossoms into a series of intimate and romantic moments. Against the backdrop of the soul-stirring melody of “Bas Tera,” their chemistry takes center stage, creating a memory that will forever be etched in their hearts.

In the coming episode, Raunak creates havoc at Choudhary’s house by torturing them. Soon, he takes baby Myra and runs away from the house. Sumeet and Shlok get shocked and try to find him. He places Myra in a box at an old storage area. Sumeet and Shlok locate for Myra. However, the storage area catches fire and Myra starts crying. Sumeet finds Myra and soon takes her in her arms. However, Sumeet and Myra both get trapped amidst the fire.

OMG! Will Shlok manage to save them?

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

