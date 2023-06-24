ADVERTISEMENT
Meet spoiler: Sumeet breaks down after learning Shlok’s true identity  

Raj and Sumeet go to the concert but get shocked to witness another person in place of Shlok. Raj and Sumeet learn that Shlok is not the Wonder Boy. Sumeet breaks down in Zee TV's show Meet.

Author: Manisha Suthar
24 Jun,2023 14:07:28
Zee TV’s show Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions has successfully managed to create an impression via its diverse and unique concept. As seen, Shlok meets Sumeet and reveals that Shagun has agreed to the alliance. In excitement, the two of them hug each other. Raj witnesses them and misunderstands Shlok. However, Sumeet gives Raj good news about Abhay and Vani’s marriage. Sumeet and the entire family rejoice over Abhay and Vani’s fixed alliance.

Shlok takes Sumeet to a popular café in Delhi. Sumeet gets impressed by the place. While Sumeet tours the café, a few boys try to stop her. Sumeet asks them to leave her alone. However, they try to misbehave with her. Soon, Shlok makes a heroic entry, fights with the boys, and protects Sumeet.

In the coming episode, Shlok visits Sumeet to reveal the truth that he is not Wonder Boy. However, he fails to do so. The next morning, Sumeet forces Raj to attend the Wonder Boy concert. The two go to the concert but get shocked to witness another person in place of Shlok. Raj and Sumeet learn that Shlok is not the Wonder Boy. Sumeet breaks down, and Raj thrashes Shlok for cheating on his sister. Sumeet mentions that she hates Shlok for lying to her.

Will Sumeet fall in love with Shlok?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more interesting updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

