Meet spoiler: Sumeet learns about Poonam being the traitor in Chaudhary family

Zee TV’s show Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Shlok (Syed Raza Ahmed) have an emotional breakdown, fearing a threat to his family. However, Poonam (Aditi Deshpande) handles Shlok and asks him to stay strong to fight a tough battle against Shagun.

The entire Choudhary family prepares for Teej and decides to give a surprise to Sumeet. On the other hand, Sumeet (Ashi Singh) comes home and thinks about Shagun’s second task. However, Priyanka reveals to the family that Sumeet is doubting the family members and thinks that one of the members has joined hands with Shagun (Amrapali Gupta). Shlok gets furious at Sumeet for doubting his family. He soon picks up a boiling milk vessel and throws it. Sumeet gets shocked to see Shlok’s action.

In the coming episode, Ashok reveals about a famous astrologer in the town. Soon, Sumeet devises a plan to find the traitor. She comes home in disguise as the astrologer and reveals that there is a traitor in the family. Sumeet reveals that the traitor’s name is written on a small piece of paper in their own cupboard. Poonam, who is the traitor, fears and runs to hide the paper. But Sumeet witnesses her and catches the traitor in the house.

Will Sumeet reveal the same to Shlok and other family members?