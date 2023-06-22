ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Meet spoiler: Sumeet rejoices over Abhay and Vani's fixed alliance

Shlok meets Sumeet and reveals that Shagun has agreed to the alliance. Sumeet and the entire family rejoice over Abhay and Vani's fixed alliance in Zee TV's show Meet.

Author: Manisha Suthar
22 Jun,2023 16:13:07
Zee TV’s show Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, is gearing up for thrilling drama in the upcoming episodes. As per the plot, Meet’s daughter Sumeet is introduced. Sumeet plays the dhol at a dhaba to help an elderly man. A suitor’s family comes to see Vani, but their alliance does not happen. Masoom blames it on Sumeet, who makes a promise to her.

Sumeet learns that Vani likes Abhay and makes him realize that he, too, loves Vani. Abhay turns out to be Shagun’s son. Shagun learns about Sumeet. Masoom lashes out at Sumeet for her action. Sumeet meets Shagun and requests her to accept Abhay and Vani’s alliance. Shagun recognizes Sumeet to be Meet’s daughter. Sumeet mentions that her mother used to go to any extent to complete a task. Shagun questions Sumeet whether she would do the same. Sumeet remains speechless.

In the coming episode, Shlok meets Sumeet and reveals to her that Shagun has agreed to the alliance. In excitement, the two of them hug each other. Raj witnesses them and misunderstands Shlok. He comes and holds Shlok’s collar for his behaviour with Sumeet. However, the latter explains the good news of Abhay and Vani’s marriage. Sumeet and the entire family rejoice over Abhay and Vani’s fixed alliance.

Will Shagun seek revenge on Sumeet?

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

