Meet update: Bilawal announces Shlok and Naaz’s wedding, Sumeet upset

Shlok fakes a drama and reveals that he had prayed to god that if Akki’s voice returns, he will go to India’s Ajmer Sharif Darga. Bilawal allows Shlok to go but after his wedding with Naaz in Zee TV's long running show Meet

Author: Manisha Suthar
30 Sep,2023 15:37:09
Zee TV’s show Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions keeps viewers engaged with its gripping storyline and intense character dynamics. According to the storyline, Bilawal shoots Shlok (Syed Raza Ahmed), leaving Sumeet shocked. While Sumeet prays to Lord Ganesha for Shlok and Akki’s safety, they miraculously appear before her. Sumeet is overjoyed to finally meet Shlok. They update the family on their well-being and later decide to leave Pakistan with Akki. However, Bilawal arrives and arrests Sumeet (Ashi Singh) for her misdeed.

The embassy officer arrives and stops Sumeet’s arrest. Later, Sumeet and Shlok have a conversation in a secretive way. During their conversation, Shlok comes across the real Adil who arrives at Bilawal’s house. Soon, Shlok fools him and brings him to Sumeet. The latter kidnaps him to keep their secret intact and get out of Pakistan safely. Naaz discovers that Shlok is alive and devises a plan to find him. As part of her plan, she invites Sumeet to stay at her home.

In the coming episode, Naaz’s bhabhi’s dupatta catches fire and Akki sees it. Soon, he shouts and informs Shlok. However, Bilawal doubts Shlok and Akki as all this while Akki was silent. Soon, Shlok fakes a drama and reveals that he had prayed to god that if Akki’s voice returns, he will go to India’s Ajmer Sharif Darga. Bilawal allows Shlok to go but after his wedding with Naaz.

Meet Ep 724 29th September 2023 Written Episode Update

Naaz discovers that Shlok is alive and devises a plan to find him. As part of her plan, she invites Sumeet to stay at her home.

What will happen next? Will Sumeet stop Naaz and Shlok’s wedding?

