Megha Barsenge Serial Upcoming Twist: Arjun nabs the Farzi Dulha; is it Manoj?

Megha Barsenge the Colors television show produced by Saurabh Tewari’s Parin Multimedia has seen engaging drama with IAS officer Arjun Talwar (Neil Bhatt) being assigned the special duty of catching the Farzi Dulha who has married 13 to 14 girls and looted them with all their money and has run off. Ranjeeta was worried and she conducted her set of enquiries to know about Manoj (Kinshuk Mahajan) who was the suitor of her daughter Megha (Neha Rana).

The upcoming episode will see the police getting in touch with a girl who has been the victim of the Farzi Dulha. The girl will describe the looks of the person which will be drawn by the sketch artist. Amidst this, Sonam’s wedding will be happening and the entire family of Megha will be present there. Manoj will also grace the occasion.

Arjun will get the sketch of the person. Megha will get a hold of Manoj’s phone and will notice that it is switched off. She will on it and will return it to Manoj. The police will locate the place of the phone and will come to the venue. They will reach the wedding where Manoj will also be present. However, Arjun will arrest the groom-to-be as the Farzi Dulha.

Is he the Farzi Dulha that Arjun was looking for?

COLORS’ new show, ‘Megha Barsenge’, highlights the issue of bride abandonment through Megha’s story. Abandoned by her NRI husband Manoj, Megha teams up with IAS officer Arjun to confront him and challenge societal norms. The show celebrates Megha’s courage and independence. The show stars Neha Rana, Neil Bhatt, and Kinshuk Mahajan in lead roles.