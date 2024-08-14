Megha Barsenge Serial Upcoming Twist: Manoj gets beaten; his family in need of money

Megha Barsenge the Colors television show produced by Saurabh Tewari’s Parin Multimedia has seen engaging drama with Arjun Talwar (Neil Bhatt) nabbing the Farzi Dulha, thus stopping Megha’s friend Sonam’s wedding. Arjun urged the parents of Sonam to file their complaint so that they could take action against the culprit. However, Sonam did not file a complaint and this made Arjun worried. Megha and Arjun even had a fight over it, when Megha even talked about Arjun’s indifferent behaviour years back.

The upcoming episode will see Manoj’s (Kinshuk Mahajan) family readying themselves for a sudden Roka. When Megha (Neha Rana) and her family visit them at their place, Manoj’s parents will insist on the Roka taking place immediately. Both Surinder and Ranjeeta will be taken aback, but since all preparations are done for the Roka, they will allow it to happen. However, Manoj will soon get beaten up by goons. After this incident, Manoj’s father will ask Surinder to break the FD kept for Megha and give him some money. They will be in need of money and they will decide on asking Megha’s family.

What will happen next?

COLORS’ new show, ‘Megha Barsenge’, highlights the issue of bride abandonment through Megha’s story. Abandoned by her NRI husband Manoj, Megha teams up with IAS officer Arjun to confront him and challenge societal norms. The show celebrates Megha’s courage and independence. The show stars Neha Rana, Neil Bhatt, and Kinshuk Mahajan in lead roles.