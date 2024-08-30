Television | TV Serial Spoilers

Megha Barsenge the Colors show produced by Parin Multimedia will see Megha leaving for Georgia, and having a teary farewell at her house. Manoj will think of a plan to foil her plan.

Megha Barsenge the Colors television show produced by Saurabh Tewari’s Parin Multimedia has seen major drama with Megha (Neha Rana) figuring out the wrongdoings of Manoj (Kinshuk Mahajan). She has stopped believing him and has decided to go and confront him and find out the truth by seeing him eye to eye. We saw how her father and family were against her going all alone to Georgia. We also saw Megha being attacked when she was shot in her hand. Arjun (Neil Bhatt) rushed her to the hospital and got her treatment done.

The upcoming episode will see Megha finally all set to board her flight. It will be a teary farewell for her from her family. While a few in the family still want to believe that all is well with Manoj and Megha, few worry about her future. Megha will try to soothe her father who is very upset about her step of going alone. Megha’s mother will support her in her mission to please her father.

Meanwhile, Manoj’s (Kinshuk Mahajan) parents will tell him that Megha is all set to come to Georgia. Manoj will also panic and will think if he can stop her from coming.

What will happen next?

COLORS’ new show, ‘Megha Barsenge’, highlights the issue of bride abandonment through Megha’s story. Abandoned by her NRI husband Manoj, Megha teams up with IAS officer Arjun to confront him and challenge societal norms. The show celebrates Megha’s courage and independence. The show stars Neha Rana, Neil Bhatt, and Kinshuk Mahajan in lead roles.