Megha Barsenge Serial Upcoming Twist: Megha shocked to hear Jassi’s claims; will Megha doubt Manoj?

Megha Barsenge the Colors television show produced by Saurabh Tewari’s Parin Multimedia has seen the wedding of Megha (Neha Rana) and Manoj (Kinshuk Mahajan) happen in the Gurudwara. We saw Manoj tactfully handling the loan acceptance and the message that Megha got on her phone about the money of 15 lakhs being credited. Manoj told Megha that he had taken the loan in his name and that she was his responsibility from now. However, the langar of the family was disrupted with the arrival of Jassi. As we know, Jassi is a neighbour who has lost her mental stability after being rejected by her NRI husband years back. Jassi recognized Manoj as her Gurpreet and created drama.

The upcoming episode will see Megha in shock when she will see her friend calling out to Manoj with a different name. She will try telling Jassi that it is her husband and not Gurpreet. However, Jassi will continue telling people that he was the one who married her and left her. She will also go on to say that Megha will also be left alone by him in a few days. Jassi’s words will shock Megha. It will be interesting to see if Megha will believe her friend’s words.

Will Megha doubt Manoj?

COLORS’ new show, ‘Megha Barsenge’, highlights the issue of bride abandonment through Megha’s story. Abandoned by her NRI husband Manoj, Megha teams up with IAS officer Arjun to confront him and challenge societal norms. The show celebrates Megha’s courage and independence. The show stars Neha Rana, Neil Bhatt, and Kinshuk Mahajan in lead roles.