Megha Barsenge Serial Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Manoj levels false allegations on Megha; gets her arrested

Megha Barsenge the Colors television show produced by Saurabh Tewari’s Parin Multimedia, is getting high on drama, with Megha (Neha Rana) finally encountering Manoj (Kinshuk Mahajan). But things took a dubious turn when Manoj kept Megha captive inside his own house. Manoj and his girlfriend beat Megha and got physical on her. Arjun (Neil Bhatt), on the other hand, found something fishy and came into Manoj’s house and looked for any clues. He also found a piece of a broken glass bangle and questioned Manoj. However, Manoj was rude to Arjun and sent him out of the house. We also saw Megha’s counter-attack when she got herself free and tried to attack Manoj.

The upcoming episode will see Manoj regaining an upper hold and capturing Megha again. Manoj will levy false allegations on Megha, and will reveal to the police that Megha tried to kill him. Arjun will not believe Manoj’s accusations, but he will be helpless as Manoj will file a police complaint. Arjun will worry about Megha’s future, but Manoj’s complaint will result in the police arresting Megha.

What will happen to Megha now?

COLORS’ new show, ‘Megha Barsenge’, highlights the issue of bride abandonment through Megha’s story. Abandoned by her NRI husband Manoj, Megha teams up with IAS officer Arjun to confront him and challenge societal norms. The show celebrates Megha’s courage and independence. The show stars Neha Rana, Neil Bhatt, and Kinshuk Mahajan in lead roles.