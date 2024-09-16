Megha Barsenge Upcoming Twist: Arjun succeeds in breaking jail to save Megha; shoot at sight issued for Megha

Megha Barsenge the Colors television show produced by Saurabh Tewari’s Parin Multimedia has seen engaging drama with Megha (Neha Rana) being attacked in her cell in prison by fellow inmates. She was stabbed in her stomach which led to her being admitted in the hospital. Arjun (Neil Bhatt) was shocked to see Megha’s plight and did not leave her bedside. He promised to not leave her and help her out in this crisis and take her out of the problem.

We at IWMBuzz.com were the first to write about Arjun planning a jailbreak situation in order to save Megha. As we know, Megha is falsely accused of assaulting Manoj and also for the possession of drugs. Since the charges against Megha are severe, Arjun will have no scope to win the case and save Megha. This will force him to create a jailbreak situation and make Megha escape. Arjun will chalk out a plan for the same and this will be an engaging watch for the viewers where it will be high-voltage drama. It will be interesting to see if Arjun succeeds in escaping with Megha. On the other hand, when Megha will try to escape, the police will issue a shoot-at-sight order which will make escaping even more dangerous for Megha.

