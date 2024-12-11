Megha Barsenge Upcoming Twist: Manoj barges into Megha’s party; Manoj and Arjun have a huge fight

Megha Barsenge the Colors television show produced by Saurabh Tewari’s Parin Multimedia has seen engaging drama with Megha (Neha Rana) being confused about whether to keep her baby or abort it. She went to the hospital to get the abortion done. But when she saw the sonography report of the child in which she heard its heartbeat, the motherly instinct in Megha got alive and she did not want to abort her child. We have seen how Arjun (Neil Bhatt) has come forward to accept the child. But the story has seen yet another turnaround with Manoj (Kinshuk Mahajan) escaping from jail and being determined to ruin Megha’s life again.

The upcoming episode will focus on the party being organized at the Talwar house to celebrate Megha’s pregnancy. Megha will get the shock of her life as she will spot Manoj’s presence at the party. She will be about to tell Arjun about it when major chaos will happen.

This will result in Manoj fleeing the party, only to be followed by Arjun. Arjun and Manoj will have a major fight and the sequence will be intriguing for the audience.

Will Manoj create more problems for Megha?

COLORS’ show, ‘Megha Barsenge’, highlights the issue of bride abandonment through Megha’s story. Abandoned by her NRI husband Manoj, Megha teams up with IAS officer Arjun to confront him and challenge societal norms. The show celebrates Megha’s courage and independence. The show stars Neha Rana, Neil Bhatt, and Kinshuk Mahajan in lead roles.