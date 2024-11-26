Megha Barsenge Upcoming Twist: Sikandar refuses to accept CP as his father; can Arjun and Megha ease tension?

Megha Barsenge the Colors television show produced by Saurabh Tewari’s Parin Multimedia has seen engaging and engrossing drama with Megha (Naha Rana) being determined to expose the real face of KP Talwar (Deepraj Rana). She saw him in a lady’s getup and felt that he was being deprived of his family’s love. When Arjun (Neil Bhatt) saved her from KP’s clutches, Megha told Arjun that the one who had kept her captive was his father. Arjun was not ready to believe it.

Later, Megha unearthed the real truth that the person in the lady’s garb was not KP Talwar, but his lookalike twin brother CP Talwar who was thrown out of the house by Bhuji and KP as he was inclined to living a female’s life.

We have seen Arjun and Megha try a plan to bring out the truth. We saw CP come home to the Talwar house, on reading the news of his son Sikandar’s death in the newspaper. CP came in front of his entire family.

While Arjun accepted CP as his uncle, Sikandar will refuse to accept CP as his father. He will refuse to even accept it as the truth. This will bring disharmony in the family with Bhuji blaming Megha for all the problems. CP, will decide to walk out of the house, being deprived of family love.

What will happen next?

COLORS’ show, ‘Megha Barsenge’, highlights the issue of bride abandonment through Megha’s story. Abandoned by her NRI husband Manoj, Megha teams up with IAS officer Arjun to confront him and challenge societal norms. The show celebrates Megha’s courage and independence. The show stars Neha Rana, Neil Bhatt, and Kinshuk Mahajan in lead roles.