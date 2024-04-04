Mehndi Wala Ghar Spoiler: Mauli Gets New Idea To Understand Manas’s Motive

Sony Entertainment Television’s show Mehndi Wala Ghar, produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. As seen so far, Rahul accuses Manas of harassing Mauli, which mounts tension in the house. Soon, Ajanta slaps Rahul for putting up such a cheap allegation. Soon, Mauli reveals that Manas didn’t touch her, but she felt insecure about how she approached her.

Mehndi Wala Ghar Ep 52 4th April 2024 Written Update

In the upcoming episode, viewers will see that Manas clears the allegations, and Janki stops Rahul from saying anything. While Ajanta slaps Mauli in anger. Later, Janki tells Manoj that she has given enough time to Mauli and Manas to sort things out, but now she has decided that Mauli and Manas will tie the knot.

On the other hand, Mauli becomes suspicious of Manas and talks about it with her mother. She reveals that she is unable to understand why Manas is behaving like this. Soon, she comes up with a new idea.

