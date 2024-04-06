Mehndi Wala Ghar Spoiler: Mauli Plans To Expose Manas, Rahul Feels Happy

Sony Entertainment Television’s show Mehndi Wala Ghar, produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. As seen so far, with the help of Chachi Ji, Mauli takes out her rage and thinks about Manas’s weird behavior. Chachi ji suggests that Mauli think like Rahul and come up with a new idea to find out.

On the other hand, Mauli gets a letter along with all the clothes, which Manas notices and runs to take. This incident makes Mauli suspicious of Manas. Then, with the help of Chachi ji, Mauli gets that letter from Manas. Janki feeds Manas and prepares him for marriage with Mauli, which makes Mauli feel tense. Amidst that, Rahul learns that Mauli is imagining about her, which makes him happy.

Mehndi Wala Ghar Ep 54 6th April 2024 Written Update

In the upcoming episode, viewers will see that after reading the letter, Mauli learns Aashna’s number and address and decides to call her here to reveal Manas’s secret. Mauli shares with Chachi Ji that she has a new idea that will convince Aashna to come.

