Mera Balam Thanedaar Serial Upcoming Twist: Bulbul Battles For Life After Defeating Mithi Mai, Veer Devastated

Colors TV’s show Mera Balam Thanedaar is one of the most popular daily soaps on Indian television. Shashi Sumeet Productions produced it; the show tells the love story of Veer (Shagun Pandey) and Bulbul (Shruti Choudhary). Bulbul finds out Mithi Mai’s truth and plans to expose her. The man disguised as Veer tries to misbehave with Bulbul, but the tables turn as Bulbul takes Kali’s avatar and kills that person. But Mithi Mai’s goons hold her prisoner. Mithi Mai challenges Bulbul that she will ruin everything.

In the upcoming episode, Bulbul and Veer, with each other’s help, become successful in defeating Mithi Mai and exposing her truth. But in the process, Bulbul gets severely injured. After defeating the antagonist, Veer brings Bulbul to the hospital, where she battles for life. As the doctors take Bulbul for an operation, she requests Veer to accompany her, but the doctors deny it. Veer promises to stay beside Bulbul.

Later, Veer holds himself guilty of Bulbul being in danger. He feels devasted and hurt. Adding to his grief, the junior doctors reveal that Bulbul is dealing with life, but the doctor who has to perform the operation is not available in the hospital, leaving Veer in a state of deep concern.

Mera Balam Thanedaar, starring Shruti Choudhary and Shagun Pandey in lead roles, is the love story of an IAS officer and a teenage girl. After marriage, the couple deals with chaos.