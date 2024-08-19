Mera Balam Thanedaar Serial Upcoming Twist: Bulbul Exposes Mithi Mai, Veer’s Life In Danger

Colors TV’s popular show Mera Balam Thanedaar continues to entertain the audience with a gripping storyline produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions. Bulbul (Shruti Choudhary) kills the fake Veer (Shagun Pandey) and challenges Mithi Mai that she will expose her this Independence Day. Mithi Mai is shocked to see courageous Bulbul. She gets Bulbul captive and challenges her to ruin everything. Later, disguised as Mithi Mai’s crony, Vardhan gets Bulbul released from her imprisonment. Bulbul plans to defeat Mithi Mai.

In the upcoming episode, Bulbul saves Veer, and they both plan to expose Mithi Mai to everyone. As Mithi Mai attends the Independence Day celebration, Bulbul very smartly exposes and shows the truth to everyone. But Mithi Mai scares everyone, tying Veer with a bomb, endangering his life. However, Bulbul manipulates Mithi Mai and gets the remote control in her hand. Soon, the special officers defuse the bomb, saving Veer’s life. Veer asks the officer to take Mithi Mai.

The police officers arrest Mithi Mai, and everyone praises Bulbul and Veer. As Bulbul and Veer get busy in flag hoisting, Mithi Mai snatches a gun from an officer and shoots at Bulbul, leaving her injured. Veer gets in deep shock. Soon, he takes her to the hospital and feels guilty for Bulbul’s condition. At the same time, Vardhan consoles Veer and asks him to keep hope.