Colors TV's popular show Mera Balam Thanedaar, produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, will see a major twist when Drishti becomes Bulbul's elder sister-in-law.

Mera Balam Thanedaar is Colors TV’s popular show produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions. The audience enjoys nail-biting dramas on the show, and now you can gear up for a major twist when Drishti returns. Veer and Bulbul prepare for Janmashtami celebrations. However, as Bulbul goes into her room to get ready, Veer follows her, and they indulge in romantic moments amidst the cute fight between them.

In the upcoming episode, Veer and Bulbul begin the Janmashtami celebrations wearing yellow traditional attire. They resemble Goddess Radha and the God Krishna. They delight everyone with their beautiful dance performance for the Janmashtami celebrations.

Later, Veer and Bulbul head for Krishna’s Puja, and then Drishti returns, surprising everyone. Drishti enters the room wearing red wedding attire, and she reveals that she has tied the knot with Vishesh, creating a tense situation. Everyone is shocked to see Drishti. Vardhan, in anger, heads to slap Vishesh, but Veer stops him. On the other hand, Bulbul confronts Drishti about this. Drishti advises her not to talk like this with her elder sister-in-law, and Vishesh supports her. Sulakshana cries bitterly, and her condition deteriorates. At the same time, Vaani tries to attack Drishti.

Vishesh scolds Bulbul, and then Veer takes a stand for her. Later, Bulbul and Veer head to adore Krishna by swinging him, but Drishti stops her. Drishti goes to pull the thread of the swing, but she loses it. Then Bulbul and Veer hold the thread and continue the ritual.