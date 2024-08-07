Mera Balam Thanedaar Serial Upcoming Twist: Mithi Mai Kidnaps Veer, BulBul Clueless

Shashi Sumeet Productions produces Colors TV’s popular show Mera Balam Thanedaar. The audience has seen interesting dramas in the lives of Bulbul (Shruti Choudhary) and Veer (Shagun Pandey). During the prom party, Mithi Mai plans to kidnap Veer, while Bulbul tries to propose to Veer during the dance. Later, he meets Aarti and gets suspicious.

In the upcoming episode, Veer makes Aarti sit in the car, and that’s when Bb reaches there, but Varnika takes her back inside, saying that Veer should be back some time. A beggar comes in front of Veer’s car, and as soon as Veer bends to help him, Mithi Mai injects Veer, and they kidnap him. Dhruv hands over a confidential envelope to the commissioner, which reads, “I am on a mission.” The commissioner and Dhruv assume that Veer is on a secret mission and need to keep this information under wraps until Veer returns.

Later, Mithi Mai kidnaps Veer in a dark dungeon, and she plans to blast Veer’s country using Veer’s name. Everyone will believe that Veer is a terrorist, and before Veer can do or say things, Mithi Mai injects him again, and Veer falls unconscious. Later in the night, Vardhaan and Sulakshana tell Bulbul that Veer should have stayed back to hear what Bulbul had to say, but Bulbul behaves maturely and says that she should respect Veer’s job and not come in between his duties towards his country. However, Bulbul is clueless about Veer’s kidnap