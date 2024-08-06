Mera Balam Thanedaar Serial Upcoming Twist: Mithi Mai Plans To Kidnap Veer, Bulbul Gets Worried

Colors TV’s popular show Mera Balam Thanedaar, produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, the audience has seen interesting dramas in the lives of Bulbul (Shruti Choudhary) and Veer (Shagun Pandey). Veer and Bulbul attend a party where Bulbul asks Veer to find her in the crowd. Later, Bulbul catches Mithi Mai, whose face becomes unrecognizable after wearing a mask, but she thinks Bulbul caught her. However, Bulbul tries to help Mithi Mai with her outfit malfunctioning, and Veer finds them.

In the upcoming, amidst the Prom, Bulbul plans to surprise Veer by accepting her feelings for him, but before Bulbul can say “I love you”, Veer notices Aarti eating chocolates. He remembers Dhruv telling him that Aarti is allergic to chocolates. Veer stops Bulbul in the middle and apologizes. He excuses himself, saying that he will be back soon, and Bulbul makes him wear a bracelet that Veer promises to keep wearing till he dies and Veer leaves.

Veer meets Aarti, and he becomes confident that she is not the same Aarti when she addresses him as Veer Saa. It is revealed that Aarti always calls him Veer jee and never Veer saa or Veer bhaiya, and he tells Aarti that he shall drop her back home. Mithi Mai sees them both and plans to activate her plan of kidnapping Veer. On the other hand, Bulbul gets a weird feeling that something is wrong with Veer, and she runs out to meet him.