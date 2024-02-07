Mera Balam Thanedaar spoiler: Devendra and Geeta intend to destroy Bulbul’s fake birth certificate

Colors TV’s new show Mera Balam Thanedaar, produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. As seen so far, Veer and Bulbul are in their room, and Veer tells her that they should begin a new life with a completely different and more positive attitude. Bulbul plays a chit game to determine who will sleep on the bed, and it is Veer.

The next day, Bulbul wakes her up and discovers she has had her period, unaware of this, Vardhaan asks Bulbul to prepare for pooja. Bulbul avoids touching anything and tries to sneak out to call Geeta, but Vishesh pulls her back. Even Veer tries to hand her the flower thaal, but she drops it, and everyone questions her actions.

In the coming episode, Veer informs Vardhaan that Vayu will drop Bulbul for her Pag-phera rasam because he has work, and Veer even calls Devendra to inform him that he will need Bulbul’s birth certificate to register their marriage. Devendra and Geeta intend to hide or destroy Bulbul’s fake certificate, and as they discuss this, Bulbul arrives and inquires as to what Devendra and Geeta intend to hide from her. Devendra manages to avoid the conversation, and Bulbul has an emotional meeting with Geeta.

Will Veer find out Bulbul’s real age?

Starring Shagun Pandey as Veer Pratap Singh and Shruti Choudhary as Bulbul Rajawat, the show Mera Balam Thanedaar delves into the intricacies of a marriage founded on a hidden truth that threatens to unravel the core of their relationship.