Mera Balam Thanedaar Spoiler: Drishti Plans To Reveal Bulbul’s Fake Pregnancy, Sulakshana Gets Distress

The Colors TV’s television show, Mera Balam Thanedaar, is produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions. The show is ruling hearts with an interesting and dramatic storyline. As seen so far, amidst the family function, Bulbul feels like vomiting, and she rushes to the washroom. Soon, everyone in the house follows her and asks the reason behind it. But before Bulbul could say anything, Sulakshana came up with the thought that Bulbul was pregnant as she was vomiting. But Veer and Bulbul try to explain that pregnancy is impossible, but Sulakshana ignores everything and advises Bulbul to be careful. At the same time, Drishti and Geeta wonder what to do next.

Mera Balam Thanedaar Ep 71 10th April 2024 Spoiler

In the upcoming episode, during the Gangaur Visarjan, Bulbul falls down the stairs, which is Drishti’s plan to expose her fake pregnancy. When she is rushed to the hospital, the doctor discloses she isn’t pregnant, which shocks Sulakshana. Meanwhile, Veer succeeds in a raid but is interrupted by news of Bulbul’s accident. At the hospital, the doctor confirms Bulbul is not pregnant due to Veer and Bulbul’s unconsummated marriage.

Bulbul admits the truth to Sulakshana, who forgives her. Back home, Sulakshana questions Bulbul’s relationship with Veer, which leaves her silent. Later, Sulakshana, enraged, drags Bulbul outside, intending to throw her out, where they encounter a stunned Vardhan at the door.

Will Bulbul’s silence about her relationship with Veer tear the family apart?