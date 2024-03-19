Mera Balam Thanedaar spoiler: Drishti ruins Bulbul and Veer’s Mahashivratri puja

Colors TV’s new show Mera Balam Thanedaar, produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. As seen so far, Bulbul gets a new challenge from her mother-in-law Sulakshana. She asks her to make thandai for Mahashivratri puja. Bulbul decides to pass this challenge and thinks ways to make thandai. Veer witnesses Bulbul tensed and hence he comes to her rescue.

Veer takes Bulbul to kitchen and reveals the ingredients which will help in making the best thandai. Soon, Veer comes close to Bulbul while making thandai. Bulbul gets ready and struggles to tie the knot of her blouse. Veer decides to help her out but Bulbul manages to tie. Soon, Veer holds Bulbul’s hand and learns that she is sick. Veer asks Bulbul to break her fast as she has fever. He asks her to take the tablet. However, Bulbul refuses to do so which makes Veer upset.

In the coming episode, Veer and Bulbul sit for Mahashivratri puja as a couple. Soon, Sulakshana mentions to the duo that it is a very special puja and the couple has to sit till it is not over for their better future. While Veer and Bulbul perform the puja, Drishti calls Bulbul and informs her about the house being set on fire. Bulbul gets scared and leaves the puja and goes. Veer and Sulakshana get shocked. However, it is Drishti’s plan to ruins Bulbul and Veer’s Mahashivratri puja.

Starring Shagun Pandey as Veer Pratap Singh and Shruti Choudhary as Bulbul Rajawat, the show Mera Balam Thanedaar delves into the intricacies of a marriage founded on a hidden truth that threatens to unravel the core of their relationship.