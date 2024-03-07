Mera Balam Thanedaar spoiler: Sulakshana decides to match Veer and Bulbul’s kundali, Bulbul fears getting exposed

Colors TV’s new show Mera Balam Thanedaar, produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. As seen so far, Bulbul and Veer get ready in their room. However, Bulbul feels shy to see Veer shirtless. Soon, Veer wears his shirt but realizes that one the button is missing. Bulbul decides to stich the button to his uniform. During this moment, Veer and Bulbul come close to each other and share cute chemistry.

Bulbul informs Veer about her Aachar order. She tells Veer that she has to go to deliver the order to her customer. Veer offers to help Bulbul and tells him to come along on his bike. Bulbul sits on Veer’s bike as they head to deliver the order. Bulbul feels uncomfortable, however, Veer asks her to hold him tight. During their ride, Bulbul and Veer come close to each other and share romantic eye lock moments.

In the coming episode, Sulakshana plans to match Veer and Bulbul’s kundali and hence she asks Bulbul to give her kundali card. However, Bulbul gets scared as she fears getting exposed. Bulbul has hidden a big secret of being underage from everyone and hence she fears that her secret might come out if the family matches the kundali.

Starring Shagun Pandey as Veer Pratap Singh and Shruti Choudhary as Bulbul Rajawat, the show Mera Balam Thanedaar delves into the intricacies of a marriage founded on a hidden truth that threatens to unravel the core of their relationship.