Mera Balam Thanedaar spoiler: Veer fasts for Bulbul during Mahashivratri

Colors TV’s new show Mera Balam Thanedaar, produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. As seen so far, Sulakshana plans to match Veer and Bulbul’s kundali and hence she asks Bulbul to give her kundali card. However, Bulbul gets scared as she fears getting exposed. Bulbul has hidden a big secret of being underage from everyone and hence she fears that her secret might come out if the family matches the kundali.

Veer stops his mother Sulakshana from matching the kundali and his father also supports him. He asks Bulbul to throw away the kundali. Bulbul’s mother feels relaxed and decides to leave along with Drishti. Bulbul’s mother bids her adieu and meanwhile, Drishti tries to reveal Bulbul’s age secret to Veer. However, he gets angry at her as it was Drishti who got the kundali in the house. Veer witnesses Bulbul a little upset and decides to take her for a movie.

In the coming episode, Sulakshana asks Bulbul to keep nirjala vrat for Mahashivratri. Though Veer doesn’t want Bulbul to keep the fast but Bulbul agrees to Sulakshana’s order. Hence, to support Bulbul, Veer also fast along with her. However, this comes into picture when Veer refuses to have breakfast.

Starring Shagun Pandey as Veer Pratap Singh and Shruti Choudhary as Bulbul Rajawat, the show Mera Balam Thanedaar delves into the intricacies of a marriage founded on a hidden truth that threatens to unravel the core of their relationship.