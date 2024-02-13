Mera Balam Thanedaar spoiler: Veer performs puja with Bulbul despite injury

Colors TV’s new show Mera Balam Thanedaar, produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. As seen so far, Geeta is about to tell Bulbul the truth about her age when Devendra appears and informs Bulbul that Divya is there to meet her. Bulbul witnesses her mother Geeta being upset. The two go to a temple wherein Bulbul asks Geeta to tell the truth and gives her swear.

Geeta tells her that she is not 18 years old and is a minor. Bulbul gets shocked to learn the truth. Geeta asks Bulbul to hide the truth as it was said for someone’s betterment. And she explains that a lie told for someone’s betterment is not wrong. However, Bulbul feels it would be a cheating if she hides the truth from Veer about she being a minor. Veer comes and Bulbul gets stunned. However, it turns out that Veer failed to hear their conversations.

In the coming episode, Pandit ji asks Veer and Bulbul to perform a puja wherein they have to tie a holy thread around the tree. However, while performing the ritual, Veer injures his leg by a broken piece of glass. Bulbul and the other family members get shocked and comes to his aid. However, Veer despite the injury continues to perform the ritual which makes Bulbul feel guilty of hiding her age truth from Veer.

Starring Shagun Pandey as Veer Pratap Singh and Shruti Choudhary as Bulbul Rajawat, the show Mera Balam Thanedaar delves into the intricacies of a marriage founded on a hidden truth that threatens to unravel the core of their relationship.