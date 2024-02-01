Mera Balam Thanedaar spoiler: Veer suspects Rana staged Drishti’s kidnapping

Colors TV’s new show Mera Balam Thanedaar, produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. As seen so far, Rana dismisses their claims, alleging they are lying about being underage and seeking to elope with their boyfriends. The girls collectively accuse Rana of deception, and Rana demands them to provide proof to show he’s wrong. Bulbul gets kidnap and Veer goes to save her.

Later, when the society put allegations on Veer and Bulbul’s relationship, they decide to tie the knot. Vayu and Vyom express affection towards Bulbul by feeding her at Vardhan’s house. Simultaneously, Veer is at the bus depot, gathering information about Drishti. The next day, Vayu tells everyone that Bulbul is missing and is nowhere to be found. Drishti then files a complaint against Vardhan, accusing him of domestic harassment, and Rana arrives to arrest Vardhan.

In the coming episode, Veer asks Vayu to take good care of Bulbul and make her feel at home. Vayu takes her to Veer’s room adorned with Drishti’s portrait. Meanwhile, Rana introduces Drishti to his family, attempting to make her feel at home. Bulbul accidentally stains Drishti’s portrait. Veer, informed by Constable Giri, suspects Rana staged Drishti’s kidnapping. In a confrontation, Veer tries to disclose the truth to Drishti, but she rejects his claims. Rana manipulates the situation, sparking a heated fight between him and Veer as he plays the victim to win Drishti’s sympathy.

Will Rana succeed in his conspiracy against Veer? Will Drishti learn about Rana’s reality?

Starring Shagun Pandey as Veer Pratap Singh and Shruti Choudhary as Bulbul Rajawat, the show Mera Balam Thanedaar delves into the intricacies of a marriage founded on a hidden truth that threatens to unravel the core of their relationship.