Mishri Serial Upcoming Twist: Dadi falls ill; reaches out to Raghav for help, Mishri too arrives

Mishri the Colors television show produced by Story Square Productions has seen engaging drama with huge drama happening at Raghav’s house with Vaani (Megha Chakraborty) asking Dadi to apologize to Mishri (Shruti Bhist). As we know, Dadi blamed Mishri for stealing her jewels. However, Mishri proved her innocence by taking out the jewels from the place she had kept them. Vaani demanded that Dadi sought for forgiveness from Mishri. Dadi, however, refused and broke Raghav-Vaani’s alliance. Dadi even asked Vaani to get out of her house.

The upcoming drama will see Dadi getting totally upset about whatever happened. She will go to the temple to pray. At the same time, Mishri will decide that she will apologize to Dadi on behalf of Vaani. She will also go to the temple. At the temple, Dadi’s health will suddenly go wrong and will struggle to breathe. Dadi will call Raghav on the phone and will ask him to help. Raghav will rush to the temple, and at the same time, Mishri will also reach the temple to talk to Dadi.

Will Mishri get to know that Raghav is the grandson of Dadi?

Living in Gangapur near Mathura, Mishri is considered a lucky charm, bringing fortune to every event she attends. However, her own life is fraught with challenges as she battles against her fate. Manipulated by her scheming aunt into an unwanted marriage with her middle-aged uncle, Mishri finds an unexpected savior in Raghav, who reluctantly steps in to marry her instead, though his heart belongs to Vaani. Bound by gratitude and a desire for a genuine family, Mishri keeps the secret of her marriage to Raghav, embracing Vaani not as a rival but as the sister she never had. The show has Shruti Bhist as Mishri, Namish Taneja as Raghav and Megha Chakraborty as Vaani.