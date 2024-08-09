Mishri Serial Upcoming Twist: Mishri gets punished by Raghav; made to stand up on the bench

Mishri the Colors television show produced by Story Square Productions is heading towards an interesting phase wherein Mishri (Shruti Bhist) is about to know that Vaani’s (Megha Chakraborty) suitor is none other than Raghav (Namish Taneja) who was forcibly married to her. As we know, in the tale, Mishri has joined a college where Raghav is the visiting faculty. They had their first interaction in college where Raghav got Mishri the tablet and also paid her fees.

As we know, Mishri saved the life of Dadi and brought her home safely from the temple. As a token of gratitude, Dadi wanted to give a gift to Mishri. Mishri requested Dadi to give her consent for Vaani’s marriage to her grandson. Dadi agreed to the alliance and the stage has been set for the engagement to happen.

Amidst this, the upcoming episode will see Mishri and Raghav’s encounters in the college. Raghav will try his best to be rude to Mishri and maintain a distance. Mishri will not be able to do her homework owing to the wedding talks at her house. Raghav will mock over it and will punish Mishri by asking her to write an imposition that she wants to get married, and that she will not become an officer. He will also make her stand up on the bench as a punishment.

What will happen next?

Living in Gangapur near Mathura, Mishri is considered a lucky charm, bringing fortune to every event she attends. However, her own life is fraught with challenges as she battles against her fate. Manipulated by her scheming aunt into an unwanted marriage with her middle-aged uncle, Mishri finds an unexpected savior in Raghav, who reluctantly steps in to marry her instead, though his heart belongs to Vaani. Bound by gratitude and a desire for a genuine family, Mishri keeps the secret of her marriage to Raghav, embracing Vaani not as a rival but as the sister she never had. The show has Shruti Bhist as Mishri, Namish Taneja as Raghav and Megha Chakraborty as Vaani.