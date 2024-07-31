Mishri Serial Upcoming Twist: Raghav’s accident drama; Vaani blamed for the tragedy

Mishri the Colors television show produced by Story Square Productions has seen ideology differences creep up between Raghav’s family and Vaani (Megha Chakraborty). As we saw, Dadi was angry at Vaani’s love for modelling and reprimanded her for wearing the modern style of clothing. However, Vaani was right in her justification, but her words came out rude, which Raghav also pointed out to. Now with Teej coming, Mishri (Shruti Bhist) laid the foundation for the festival being celebrated at Vaani’s house. Dadi was impressed to know that Vaani had kept her Teej fast.

But problems erupted for Vaani when her allergic reaction caused her a severe cough and she had to drink water to help herself. At the same time, Raghav (Namish Taneja) met with an accident.

The upcoming drama will see Dadiji blaming Vaani for Raghav’s accident. Dadiji will tell that since Vaani broke her Teej fast and drank water, Raghav met with an accident. However, Vaani will call it as a superstition and will not accept that Raghav’s accident has any connection with her drinking water.

What will happen now?

Living in Gangapur near Mathura, Mishri is considered a lucky charm, bringing fortune to every event she attends. However, her own life is fraught with challenges as she battles against her fate. Manipulated by her scheming aunt into an unwanted marriage with her middle-aged uncle, Mishri finds an unexpected savior in Raghav, who reluctantly steps in to marry her instead, though his heart belongs to Vaani. Bound by gratitude and a desire for a genuine family, Mishri keeps the secret of her marriage to Raghav, embracing Vaani not as a rival but as the sister she never had. The show has Shruti Bhist as Mishri, Namish Taneja as Raghav and Megha Chakraborty as Vaani.