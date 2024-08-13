Mishri Serial Upcoming Update: Raghav suffers an electric shock; Mishri runs to his rescue

Mishri the Colors television show produced by Story Square Productions has seen engaging drama with Raghav (Namish Taneja) and Vaani (Megha Chakraborty) getting engaged. As we know, Raghav broke Mishri’s (Shruti Bhist) heart when he got to know about her being Vaani’s friend. He questioned her on her constant interference in his personal and love life. He threw money on her and accused her of being greedy for money. Mishri was shattered and decided to leave the house.

Amidst the enjoyment, Parvati got to know about Raghav and Mishri being married.

The upcoming episode, however, will see a big tragedy happening on the day of the engagement. Raghav will have an electric shock and there will be fire all around him. Owing to the electric shock, Raghav will collapse to the ground and will not be able to save himself from the engulfing fire. While the whole family will look for help, Mishri will bring a blanket and will run to Raghav’s rescue.

Will Mishri be able to save Raghav?

Living in Gangapur near Mathura, Mishri is considered a lucky charm, bringing fortune to every event she attends. However, her own life is fraught with challenges as she battles against her fate. Manipulated by her scheming aunt into an unwanted marriage with her middle-aged uncle, Mishri finds an unexpected savior in Raghav, who reluctantly steps in to marry her instead, though his heart belongs to Vaani. Bound by gratitude and a desire for a genuine family, Mishri keeps the secret of her marriage to Raghav, embracing Vaani not as a rival but as the sister she never had. The show has Shruti Bhist as Mishri, Namish Taneja as Raghav and Megha Chakraborty as Vaani.