Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan: Abeer searches for Neerja’s truth

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions has seen engaging drama where Abeer (Rajveer Singh) and Trisha (Alma Huseein) are getting engaged. Neerja (Aastha Sharma) is hellbent on stopping Abeer from signing the business deal with Sheikh, as she very well knows that Abeer will land in big trouble and will face a huge loss in business.

We saw how Neerja took the help of police and got herself and Sheikh arrested at Bagchi house during the engagement ceremony of Abeer and Trisha. She wanted the arrest to happen at Bagchi house right in front of Abeer, as she wanted Abeer to know that he got saved from treachery in business.

The coming episode will see Neerja and Sheikh getting arrested. However, Abeer will not be calm. He will try to find out why this happened and whether Neerja did this with a motive.

We hear that soon, Abeer will realize the real good intent of Neerja. It is believed that he will go all out in saving Neerja and bringing her out of jail.

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Ep 127 14th November Written Episode Update

Will Abeer succeed in saving Neerja?

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions is the tale of a girl baby born in the lane of Sonagachi and the mother’s struggle to keep her daughter Neerja away from the ambience of the place where ladies earn as prostitutes. The show has Kamya Punjabi and Sneha Wagh playing main roles. The show has now taken the leap which has Rajveer Singh and Aastha Sharma playing the lead roles.