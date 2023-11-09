Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan: Neerja to work out a plan to save herself from Sheikh

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions has seen engaging drama with Abeer (Rajveer Singh) planning to work on a deal with Sheikh. However, this will be the same Sheikh who would have expressed his desire to have Neerja (Aastha Sharma) for himself. We saw how Sheikh took Neerja along for his business deal with Abeer. Abeer was shocked to see Neerja with Sheikh. Abeer and Neerja even had a talk wherein Abeer questioned her whether she is pretending to be in love with Sheikh too for money.

The coming episode will see Sheikh and Abeer finalizing their deal. However, Neerja will find out more about the wrong doings that Sheikh deals with. She will try her best to postpone the signing of the deal as she will not want Abeer to get into a problem.

Also, the biggest worry for Neerja will be that Sheikh will plan to spend the whole day with her. Neerja will wonder what she has to do to keep the Sheikh away from her.

We hear that Neerja will consume sea food and will get sick, so that she is not forced to be with Sheikh.

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Ep 121 8th November Written Episode Update

Abeer was shocked to see Sheikh coming along with Neerja to the restaurant. Abeer questioned Neerja on the kind of money she has gotten fro Sheikh to love him.

What will happen next?

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions is the tale of a girl baby born in the lane of Sonagachi and the mother’s struggle to keep her daughter Neerja away from the ambience of the place where ladies earn as prostitutes. The show has Kamya Punjabi and Sneha Wagh playing main roles. The show has now taken the leap which has Rajveer Singh and Aastha Sharma playing the lead roles.