Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Abeer and Neerja get married

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions has seen engaging drama with Abeer (Rajveer Singh) being all excited about his marriage with Neerja (Aastha Sharma), who he considers as his Trisha. We saw how Protima came to the Bagchi house with her mask on to take part in her daughter’s wedding. Didun (Kmya Punjabi) caught her red-handed and that was when Protima pleaded with Didun to permit her to stay around and witness her daughter’s wedding.

We also wrote about the fiasco created by Abeer when he will see a fire lit in the havan kund. He will get scared and will carry Neerja away fearing that she will get burnt. Abeer’s health condition will deteriorate which will also put a halt to the proceedings. Later, the wedding will happen and it will be pleasing for Abeer to get married to his Neerja.

What will happen next?

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions is the tale of a girl baby born in the lane of Sonagachi and the mother’s struggle to keep her daughter Neerja away from the ambience of the place where ladies earn as prostitutes. The show has Kamya Punjabi and Sneha Wagh playing main roles. The show has now taken the leap which has Rajveer Singh and Aastha Sharma playing the lead roles.

