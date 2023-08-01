ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Abeer and Neerja get married

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sunshine Productions will see Abeer and Neerja's marriage happening amidst all the drama. Read to know here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
01 Aug,2023 16:10:26
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Abeer and Neerja get married 839674

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions has seen engaging drama with Abeer (Rajveer Singh) being all excited about his marriage with Neerja (Aastha Sharma), who he considers as his Trisha. We saw how Protima came to the Bagchi house with her mask on to take part in her daughter’s wedding. Didun (Kmya Punjabi) caught her red-handed and that was when Protima pleaded with Didun to permit her to stay around and witness her daughter’s wedding.

We also wrote about the fiasco created by Abeer when he will see a fire lit in the havan kund. He will get scared and will carry Neerja away fearing that she will get burnt. Abeer’s health condition will deteriorate which will also put a halt to the proceedings. Later, the wedding will happen and it will be pleasing for Abeer to get married to his Neerja.

What will happen next?

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions is the tale of a girl baby born in the lane of Sonagachi and the mother’s struggle to keep her daughter Neerja away from the ambience of the place where ladies earn as prostitutes. The show has Kamya Punjabi and Sneha Wagh playing main roles. The show has now taken the leap which has Rajveer Singh and Aastha Sharma playing the lead roles.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Related Post
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Radha and Mohan's lip-lock moment 839672
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Radha and Mohan’s lip-lock moment
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: OMG!! Ruhaan shoots at Haider 839660
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: OMG!! Ruhaan shoots at Haider
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jordan denies Elahi's chance to sing with Sultan 839658
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jordan denies Elahi’s chance to sing with Sultan
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Simran gets into danger in the kitchen 839650
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Simran gets into danger in the kitchen
Faltu Spoiler: Faltu enters Mittal house to take care of Ayaan 839602
Faltu Spoiler: Faltu enters Mittal house to take care of Ayaan
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Ishaan throws an unusual challenge at Savi 839599
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Ishaan throws an unusual challenge at Savi
Latest Stories
Exclusive: Kusha Kapila and Shine Pandey to feature in Saurabh Tewari's Amazon miniTV series 839744
Exclusive: Kusha Kapila and Shine Pandey to feature in Saurabh Tewari’s Amazon miniTV series
Auto Draft 839738
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Aradhna’s father Harsh slaps her over intimate video scandal
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Priya suspects Ram in character tarnishing drama 839734
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Priya suspects Ram in character tarnishing drama
Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: Will Mohan find evidence against Damini and prove Radha innocent? 839731
Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: Will Mohan find evidence against Damini and prove Radha innocent?
Trekking is an excellent way to burn calories quickly: Prreit Kamal 839688
Trekking is an excellent way to burn calories quickly: Prreit Kamal
Check Out: Ravindra Jadeja Reacts On Kapil Dev's 'Arrogance' Remark 839651
Check Out: Ravindra Jadeja Reacts On Kapil Dev’s ‘Arrogance’ Remark
Read Latest News