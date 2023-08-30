Television | Spoilers

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sunshine Productions will see Abeer and Neerja going to a party, dressed in black. Viewers will get to see their close moments.

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions has seen a big risk in Abeer’s life coming the way of Babban (Satya Tiwari). As we saw, Babban pushed Abeer (Rajveer Singh) into water and also exposed himself before Neerja (Aastha Sharma). Neerja jumped into the water, risking her life in order to save Abeer.

We also saw Abeer and Neerja’s romantic moment in the room where both got high on alcohol so that they do not catch a cold. In this process, Neerja opens up her feelings before Abeer and tells him everything about her not being his Trisha, but Neerja. She also tells him about her being from Sonagachi.

The coming episode will see Neerja being tense the next morning. She will convey her fear before Didun who will tell her to handle Abeer.

The episode to air will see both Abeer and Neerja going to a party in the hotel premises. Munmun and Kaushik and also Didun will be there at the party. All will be dressed in black as that will be the theme colour. Viewers will get to see Abeer and Neerja’s close moments and also a dance of the couple. However, there will also be fear in Neerja’s mind as she will be aware of Babban’s attempts to kill Abeer. And as predicted, Babban will be at the party in the guise of a waiter.

What will happen now?

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions is the tale of a girl baby born in the lane of Sonagachi and the mother’s struggle to keep her daughter Neerja away from the ambience of the place where ladies earn as prostitutes. The show has Kamya Punjabi and Sneha Wagh playing main roles. The show has now taken the leap, with Rajveer Singh and Aastha Sharma playing the lead roles.