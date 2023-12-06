Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Abeer and Neerja to stay in the Bagchi house

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions has seen Abeer (Rajveer Singh) protecting Neerja (Aastha Sharma) after the death of Protima. Abeer reached the venue to be there at the time of the last rites of Protima. Didun wanted to drag Neerja back to Sonagachi, which Abeer averted by putting sindoor on her hairline. He vowed that he would take care and shield Neerja as her husband.

At the Bagchi house, we saw Abeer marrying Neerja as per their rituals and customs. He wanted to get back to the house but his parents were dead against him marrying Neerja. Now, Abeer has decided to leave the house.

The coming episode will see Trisha influencing Maushumi to keep Neerja and Abeer in the house. This will prompt Maushumi to force the family to have Neerja and Abeer in the house.

However, Trisha (Alma Hussein) will be up to her plans to see to it that nothing is right between Abeer and Neerja. The start to this will happen when Abeer and Neerja will be allowed to stay in the house, but will have to stay in separate rooms.

The Bagchi family refused to give entry to Neerja in their house. Abeer entered the house along with Neerja and got married to her by following their customs and rituals.

What is Trisha up to now?

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions is the tale of a girl baby born in the lane of Sonagachi and the mother’s struggle to keep her daughter Neerja away from the ambience of the place where ladies earn as prostitutes. The show has Kamya Punjabi and Sneha Wagh playing main roles. The show has now taken the leap which has Rajveer Singh and Aastha Sharma playing the lead roles.