Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma will see the tragic twist of Abeer not recognizing Neerja. He will get better in health but will forget Neerja.

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions has seen engaging drama with Abeer (Rajveer Singh) and Neerja (Aastha Sharma) being airlifted to Kolkata after being caught amid the fire accident in the hotel. As we know, Abeer saved Neerja and got her out of the fire, but fainted immediately thereafter.

We wrote about Neerja recovering in the hospital, while Abeer’s family took him back to Bagchi house as he was not recovering. Neerja will be shocked to know that Abeer’s health has deteriorated.

The coming episode will see Neerja pleading with Bijoy and Maushumi to take her home to see Abeer. Neerja will tell them that he will return when she will call him.

As a last resort to Abeer’s recovery, Bijoy will take Neerja to the house. In the house, when Neerja will talk to an unconscious Abeer and tell him about his love for her, Abeer will wake up. However, it will be tragic as Abeer would have gotten totally alright, but would have forgotten all that happened with him in the last two years.

This will only mean that he will not be able to recognize Neerja. Neerja will be shocked when Abeer will ask her about her identity, and will also tell her that he is meeting her for the first time.

What will happen next?

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions is the tale of a girl baby born in the lane of Sonagachi and the mother’s struggle to keep her daughter Neerja away from the ambience of the place where ladies earn as prostitutes. The show has Kamya Punjabi and Sneha Wagh playing main roles. The show has now taken the leap, with Rajveer Singh and Aastha Sharma playing the lead roles.