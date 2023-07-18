ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Abeer gets attracted towards Neerja's voice

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sunshine Productions will see Abeer getting drawn towards Neerja as her voice will remind him of his past.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
18 Jul,2023 13:28:42
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions has seen the passage of time wherein the small Neerja has blossomed and grown into a beautiful flower. Yes, we have seen the introduction of Abeer (Rajveer Sharma) and Neerja (Aastha Sharma). Neerja excelled in her college exams and Protima (Sneha Wagh) chooses the big day to ask Neerja to elope from Sonagachi. However, Didun (Kamya Punjabi) has other ideas and will send her men to stop Protima from succeeding in sending off Neerja.

The episode aired has seen Abeer saving Neerja by opening the door of his car, so that Didun’s henchman does not see her. Abeer will soon see Neerja again, and will get drawn towards the girl’s voice.

The reason for this will be Abeer’s past wherein he will seem love-lost. He will want to find the girl with the voice he heard as he will think that the girl is his girl friend. He will be seen roaming around with his parents, trying to find the girl.

What will happen now?

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions is the tale of a girl baby born in the lane of Sonagachi and the mother’s struggle to keep her daughter Neerja away from the ambience of the place where ladies earn as prostitutes. The show has Kamya Punjabi and Sneha Wagh playing main roles. The show has now taken the leap which has Rajveer Singh and Aastha Sharma playing the lead roles.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

