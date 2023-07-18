Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Abeer gets attracted towards Neerja's voice

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions has seen the passage of time wherein the small Neerja has blossomed and grown into a beautiful flower. Yes, we have seen the introduction of Abeer (Rajveer Sharma) and Neerja (Aastha Sharma). Neerja excelled in her college exams and Protima (Sneha Wagh) chooses the big day to ask Neerja to elope from Sonagachi. However, Didun (Kamya Punjabi) has other ideas and will send her men to stop Protima from succeeding in sending off Neerja.

The episode aired has seen Abeer saving Neerja by opening the door of his car, so that Didun’s henchman does not see her. Abeer will soon see Neerja again, and will get drawn towards the girl’s voice.

The reason for this will be Abeer’s past wherein he will seem love-lost. He will want to find the girl with the voice he heard as he will think that the girl is his girl friend. He will be seen roaming around with his parents, trying to find the girl.

What will happen now?

The show has Kamya Punjabi and Sneha Wagh playing main roles. The show has now taken the leap which has Rajveer Singh and Aastha Sharma playing the lead roles.

