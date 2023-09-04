Television | Spoilers

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sunshine Productions will see Abeer getting critical after saving Neerja's life from the fire. What will happen next?

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions has seen engaging drama with both Abeer (Rajveer Singh) and Neerja (Aastha Sharma) getting caught amidst fire. Abeer is remembered of his dreadful past where he lost his Trisha to a fire accident. He goes numb and is not able to react. However, Neerja is determined to save Abeer from the fire. In this process, Neerja confesses her love for Abeer and wishes that they save themselves and live a happy life together.

We saw how Abeer mustered the courage to dodge the fire and save his Trisha. He was seen lifting Trisha in his arms and walking outside to a point of safety. However, he fainted soon after.

The coming episode will see Bijoy airlifting both Abeer and Neerja to Kolkata where they will be treated. In due course of time, Neerja will get back her consciousness. She will be shocked to hear from the Bagchi family about Abeer not gaining consciousness and the possibility of not getting better. Neerja will express her desire to meet Abeer. She will be taken home where Abeer will be unconscious, with constant medical monitoring. Neerja will urge Abeer to get back to live the life with his love.

Will Neerja bring forth the recovery of Abeer?

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions is the tale of a girl baby born in the lane of Sonagachi and the mother’s struggle to keep her daughter Neerja away from the ambience of the place where ladies earn as prostitutes. The show has Kamya Punjabi and Sneha Wagh playing main roles. The show has now taken the leap, with Rajveer Singh and Aastha Sharma playing the lead roles.