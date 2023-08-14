ADVERTISEMENT
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Abeer kisses Neerja on their romantic date

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sunshine Productions will see Abeer getting all romantic in the rain with Neerja. He will be seen kissing her.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
14 Aug,2023 14:54:18
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions has seen Abeer (Rajveer Singh) preferring to spend more of his time with Neerja (Aastha Sharma). Neerja has also put in her best effort to get Abeer out of his troubled past. We saw how Neerja coaxed Abeer to play football which he as passionate about earlier. Abeer played by collapsed at the end of it. The doctor appreciated Neerj’a effort and asked him to keep trying so that Abeer is able to overcome his past fear.

We also saw how Abeer was stupefied on seeing Neerja all dressed for the new bride’s puja. Abeer has always shown his intention of romancing with Neerja, but she has escaped every time he has made his advance.

The coming episode will see Abeer taking the car key from Sarthak and taking Neerja ut for a date. Abeer and Neerja will be outside when the rain will start pouring. The two of them will be drenched. Abeer will be seen romancing his wife Neerja as the two of them will get drenched. Neerja who will be scared, will close her eyes, and Abeer will come closer and kiss her.

Are you all excited to see the romance between Abeer and Neerja?

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions is the tale of a girl baby born in the lane of Sonagachi and the mother’s struggle to keep her daughter Neerja away from the ambience of the place where ladies earn as prostitutes. The show has Kamya Punjabi and Sneha Wagh playing main roles. The show has now taken the leap, with Rajveer Singh and Aastha Sharma playing the lead roles.

