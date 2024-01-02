Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Kaushik eyes Neerja in the wrong way

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions has seen engaging drama with Neerja (Aastha Sharma) trying to get herself educated so that she can have her own self-identity. She has been admitted to Assam University and is travelling to join the institute. As we know, Abeer (Rajveer Singh) was looking out for her. We also saw Didun chasing her vehicle with the intent of kidnapping her. We also saw Abeer being admitted to the hospital with him not responding to treatment after meeting with an accident.

Bijoy called Neerja back and asked her to be with his son and revive him back to health.

The coming episode will see Neerja being in big trouble. Neerja will be back at the Bagchi house, where she will be eyed badly by Kaushik. Kaushik who will be drunk, will notice Neerja sleeping in her room. He will be so out of his senses, that he will come closer to Neerja to get physical with her. Neerja will be sleeping and will not notice Kaushik entering the room.

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Ep 175 1st January Written Episode Update

Neerja got admission in the Assam University, and she was on road to reach the place. Abeer who was running behind her car, met with an accident.

What will happen next?

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions is the tale of a girl baby born in the lane of Sonagachi and the mother’s struggle to keep her daughter Neerja away from the ambience of the place where ladies earn as prostitutes. The show has Kamya Punjabi and Sneha Wagh playing main roles. The show has now taken the leap which has Rajveer Singh and Aastha Sharma playing the lead roles.