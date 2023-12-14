Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Neerja and Abeer to perform Protima’s Tervi in Sonagachi

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions has seen engaging drama with Abeer (Rajveer Singh) and Neerja (Aastha Sharma) trying to adjust to the living in the Bagchi house as a couple. Neerja is facing humiliations every now and then, but is putting up a brave face. She wants to ultimately win over the hearts of the people in the house.

We know that Abeer and Neerja live in separate rooms, and are restricted from having marital relationships. Neerja got a huge portrait of Protima made in order to have her Tervi puja in the Bagchi house. However, Maushumi objected and again found a reason to humiliate Neerja. Abeer came to Neerja’s support. But the Bagchis did not consent to a lady like Protima’s puja happening at their place. Neerja agreed and told Abeer that she would go to Sonagachi to perform the puja.

With this, the coming episode will see Neerja again setting foot inside Sonagachi. Didun will see Neerja and will assume that she is back for the good. However, Abeer will soon clarify that they are there for the puja of Protima.

Didun will give her permission to perform Protima’s puja. But she will also tell Neerja that the doors of Sonagachi are always open for Neerja to come and practice her business.

What will happen next?

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions is the tale of a girl baby born in the lane of Sonagachi and the mother’s struggle to keep her daughter Neerja away from the ambience of the place where ladies earn as prostitutes. The show has Kamya Punjabi and Sneha Wagh playing main roles. The show has now taken the leap which has Rajveer Singh and Aastha Sharma playing the lead roles.